Tour de France

Israel-Premier Tech's Hugo Houle celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 16 on Tuesday.

 REUTERS

FOIX, France -- Hugo Houle had never won a race in his 12 years as a professional but on Tuesday the Canadian prevailed on the sport's biggest stage, realizing his dream of celebrating a Tour de France victory in memory of his late little brother.

Houle's brother, Pierrick, died in 2012 after a hit-and-run accident and the Israel Premier Tech rider had set a goal of winning a race he and his brother watched on television when they were kids.