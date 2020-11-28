A Hudson venture capitalist is planning to build a 7,000-seat soccer stadium and sports complex in Londonderry, to be the home for a new professional soccer team.
Jeremy Zelanes, a Hudson resident and founder of venture capital group We2 Ventures, said last week that he has narrowed his search for property to a 50-acre plot in Londonderry just off Interstate 93, and expects to come before the town to start the approvals process as early as December or January.
“It’s currently in an architectural design phase,” Zelanes said.
He said it is estimated to cost between $50 million to $60 million to construct and the project will be broken up into two phases, the first of which will cost roughly $35 million.
The first phase of the plan is to build a primary training facility next to the stadium, a smaller training center with four indoor futsal courts, offices and a small gym that would be open to residents.
Zelanes said he is looking for private investors as well as exploring EB5 immigrant investing, which grants green cards to investors who give $900,000 to $1.8 million individually. For a project to qualify, the money must go towards a construction project that will create 10 full-time U.S. jobs for two years, and be located in an area with at least 5.6% unemployment, he said.
“It’s an underutilized avenue for investments in New Hampshire, apparently,” Zelanes said.
He hopes about one-third of the first phase will be funded through the EB5 program, and the remainder from domestic investors.
The second phase of the project, which would include an entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and condominium apartments above the storefronts, would be funded by a mixture of equity and debt, Zelanes said.
“What we’re ultimately looking to build is a lifestyle facility around the stadium,” he said.
He said he hopes to minimize use of any tax incentives so residents there are not unduly burdened by the project, and instead view it as a cultural benefit to the town, and ultimately another way to lessen their home property tax burdens by broadening the commercial base.
“We’re looking to create jobs locally in the area, and Londonderry just so happens to be a very central spot for our fan base, based on our market research,” Zelanes said.
So far, Zelanes said he is in the due diligence process for two potential investors, he has been in talks with “quite a few” and is on the lookout for more. He’s asking investors to back both the real estate and the team itself.
Zelanes hopes to start a United Soccer League team under the League One division, which targets communities with a population base ranging from 150,000 to 1 million, according to the USL website.
Much of 2021 will be spent building the organization and infrastructure for the team and its future headquarters, Zelanes said. He hopes to start playing soccer by 2022, and is in talks with a local university to host the initial games, assuming the stadium won’t be finished by then.
Ultimately, the hope is to create a system whereby local youth soccer players — there are between 15,000 to 18,000 in New Hampshire, Zelanes said — can hone their skills and work to become professional players through new USL academy teams.
“I really wanted to give players a true pathway to professional soccer, and right now we just don’t have that in New Hampshire,” Zelanes said.
We2 Ventures is a $50 million, boutique venture capital group that focuses on sports technology, Zelanes said. Before founding it two years ago, Zelanes worked for eight years in commercial lending between Citizens Bank and Blue Hills Bank.
In 2016, Zelanes ran for state representative for Nashua as a Republican, on an economic development platform.