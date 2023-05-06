NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce, right, a UNH product, celebrates his goal with defenseman Brady Skjei during last Wednesday’s playoff game against the New Jersey Devils. Carolina leads the best-of-seven series two games to none heading to Newark for the next two contests.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The New Jersey Devils will need to come back from a 2-0 series deficit — again — if they are to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. They did it in the first round against the New York Rangers, but the Hurricanes present a different kind of challenge.

The Hurricanes won the Metropolitan Division, after all, by being among the NHL’s top forechecking teams, and they opened the series with a pair of dominating wins.