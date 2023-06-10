Tennis: French Open

Iga Swiatek poses with the trophy after defeating Karolina Muchova to win the French Open on Saturday in Paris.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek successfully defended her French Open title and won her third championship in Paris by posting a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory over unseeded Karolina Muchova on Saturday.

Swiatek captured her fourth career Grand Slam championship in impressive fashion and became the youngest woman since Monica Seles from 1990-92 to claim consecutive titles at Roland Garros. The 22-year-old from Poland improved to 4-0 in major finals, joining Seles and Naomi Osaka as the lone women in the Open Era to win each of their first four Grand Slam title matches.