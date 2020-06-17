BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw as the Premier League on Wednesday made a poignant restart after the COVID-19 lockdown with strong statements against racism and an embarrassing failure of goal-line technology.
In the first game back after a 100-day hiatus, United was denied a legitimate goal when the ball crossed the line, but the goal was not awarded, leading to an apology from Hawk-Eye, who provide the goal-line technology system.
The match had begun with a strong statement of support for the worldwide protests against racism as the players and match officials all took a knee on the opening whistle.
All the players’ names on the back of their shirts were replaced with the words “Black Lives Matter” as the Premier League joined the international protest campaign sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minn.
There was also a moment’s silence before kickoff in memory of those who died in the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, which included the father of Villa manager Dean Smith.
In the other Premier League game of the day, Manchester City blanked Arsenal 3-0.