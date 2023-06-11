Tennis: French Open

Novak Djokovic captured his record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title Sunday with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final in Paris.

The third-seeded Serbian broke a tie with Spanish rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles championships by a men’s player and tied Serena Williams for the most by any player in the Open Era.