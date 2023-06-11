Novak Djokovic captured his record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title Sunday with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final in Paris.
The third-seeded Serbian broke a tie with Spanish rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles championships by a men’s player and tied Serena Williams for the most by any player in the Open Era.
At the age of 36 years and 20 days, Djokovic also eclipsed Nadal as the oldest French Open champion with his third victory at Roland Garros (2016, 2021). He also became the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments at least three times.
Tourney host Stricker takes Wisconsin Champions event
Steve Stricker made five birdies during a 3-under 69 to run away from the pack and win the American Family Insurance Championship, securing his fourth title of the PGA Tour Champions season on Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin native lives in Madison and serves as the tournament host. With a tournament record 18-under 198, Stricker won a professional event in his home state for the first time.
Englishman Paul Broadhurst and New Zealand’s Steven Alker tied for a distant second, five shots back.
Robertson’s grand slam lifts Fisher Cats past Harrisburg
Will Robertson cracked a grand slam to highlight the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ five-run seventh inning in a 6-4 road win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday.
Mason Fluhart (1-1) earned the victory with a scoreless sixth inning in relief of starter Adam Kloffenstein.
After an off-day Monday, the Fishers start a six-game home series on Tuesday night against Akron.
Truex passes Elliott on restart to win at Sonoma road course
Martin Truex Jr. passed Chase Elliott shortly after a late restart and won for the fourth time in northern California’s wine country, grabbing the checkers in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday in Sonoma, Calif.
After Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin brought out a caution with 19 laps remaining at Sonoma Raceway, Truex restarted his No. 19 Toyota inside the top four with 15 laps to go.
Truex maneuvered past leader Elliott, on older tires, and snaked his way around the 12-turn road course to find victory for the third time in the past five races there.
It was his 33rd Cup triumph and fourth win in 17 starts at Sonoma.
The win was Truex’s second of 2023 and first since Dover Motor Speedway on May 1.