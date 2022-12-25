Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Green Bay (7-8) won its third consecutive game and kept its playoff hopes alive. The Packers need wins over Minnesota and Detroit at home the final two weeks and some help to sneak into the NFC playoffs.