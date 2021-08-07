TAMPA, Fla. — Maybe this is why Tom Brady is credited with the idea to take advantage of the off day from Bucs practice Sunday to attend Peyton Manning’s induction into the Pro Football Hall in Canton, Ohio.
“I need to make sure he’s really done,” Brady posted on social media. “Can’t risk this guy coming back.”
Bruce Arians, who was Manning’s first quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis, said Brady hatched the plan to fly to the event, along with the head coach and several Bucs assistants who also were with the Colts, including quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and offensive consultant Tom Moore.
Brady will be sitting in Manning’s section during the ceremony.
“I don’t think people got to know how close they got later in their careers,” Arians said Friday. “It wasn’t as adversarial as everybody thought it was. When you’re two guys in the stature they’re in, you’re about the only guys they can talk to. So, yeah, I think it speaks a lot about Tom. It was his idea to get us all up there.”
Manning’s 2021 class also includes former Raiders/Packers defensive back Charles Woodson — a former roommate of Brady’s at Michigan — along with Bucs safety John Lynch, Steelers guard Alan Faneca, Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson and Steelers scout Bill Nunn.
The rivalry between Manning and Brady blossomed into one of respect. Brady won the series versus the Colts (8-4) and Broncos (3-2), but the postseason edge belonged to Manning. They met five times in the playoffs, with Manning winning three of them.
Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett has the rare distinction of having won a Super Bowl with each iconic quarterback.
Both had left the teams that drafted them after a long career there. Manning went from the Colts to Denver, where he took the Broncos to two Super Bowls, winning one.
Brady left the Patriots after 20 seasons and led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl LV victory in February.
“Oh, it’s amazing, man, just to see their leadership and the way that they go about their business on a daily business,” Barrett said. “It’s just amazing to be a part of and to try to take anything from them, because they have been doing it for a really long time at a high level. So you want to try to do whatever you can to emulate that type of success.”
What has impressed Barrett is how such superstar quarterbacks, with big demands off the field, emphasized being great teammates.
“Peyton is the same thing you would think with Tom,” Barrett said. “You don’t know how he would act when he’s not on the field, and Peyton was a fun guy, he was a cool guy. He joked around like he was always having fun, as well. Just to be able to see him in that nature was cool to see, man. Especially being as great as they were and to see how down to earth they are, it’s amazing to be around that type of person.”
In fact, Arians said Brady’s decision to leave New England after 20 seasons was influenced by Manning’s success with the Broncos.
“I think that’s one of the things he wanted to accomplish when he made his decision, and we actually talked to him about it,” Arians said. “And we did it, so let’s do it again.”
Arians was asked about Manning’s stamp on the NFL.
“I would say it’s a family thing with the Manning family as it’s been for the NFL, starting with (former Saints quarterback) Archie,” Arians said. “Obviously, I got to know Archie and Olivia, and they’re great parents and they’ve done a hell of a job. But Peyton’s contribution is as big as it gets.
“Taking two teams to the Super Bowl and all the things he’s done, but he’s a better teammate and a friend than he is a player, which speaks volumes.”