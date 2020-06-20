It has been a different race season for veteran driver Joey Polewarczyk Jr., to say the least.
Normally around this time, the lifelong Hudson resident is halfway through his season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Polewarczyk’s first test run on a race track, Hudson Speedway, was delayed until May 31.
The 31-year-old has competed in two races so far, both of which banned fans from the grandstands.
Polewarczyk, known best as “Joey Pole,” opened his season by placing fifth in the first Granite State ProStock Series race of the season at Claremont Motorsports Park on June 5. The 100-lap race was the first pro stock event in New England this year. He then took third in the first American-Canadian Late Model Tour (ACT) race of the season at White Mountain Motorsports Park in Woodstock last Saturday.
Polewarczyk, who drives the No. 97 Pole’s Automotive Ford Fusion, has competed in the ACT series for more than 10 years, won the ACT championship in 2014 and has 20 career wins on the tour.
“The biggest thing is most of our tour races, we do out-of-car introductions and a wave-off lap to the crowd, things like that,” Polewarczyk said. “That’s all gone. You just strap in and get ready to take the green flag. There’s no one to get introduced to at the track. The weirdest part is you pull out and expect to see people looking down at you and you give them the wave-off flag. That aspect is gone. It’s been missing and I hope to see it back real soon.”
Polewarczyk’s next race will be the ACT’s Little Webb’s Tire and Fuel 150 at Star Speedway in Epping on June 27. Under the new state guidelines that Gov. Chris Sununu announced June 11, outdoor automobile race tracks or similar facilities — excluding New Hampshire Motor Speedway — are allowed to open at 50% capacity beginning this week.
Polewarczyk said Star Speedway usually hosts a meet-and-greet for fans to talk with and get autographs from drivers on the track before the race.
“It’s just nice to have people there, have that atmosphere back in place,” Polewarczyk said. “I’m sure we’ll still practice a lot of social distancing and stuff. I’m looking forward to all that coming back and to bring fans down to the cars and meet the drivers. When I was a kid, that’s something I always looked forward to — going to the short tracks, getting autographs. Hopefully we’ll get back to that at a point somewhere in the near future.”
This season is Polewarczyk’s second back on the ACT Tour after a two-year hiatus during which he served as a crew chief for his team. He raced in four ACT Tour events last year and won two of them: one in Richmond, Va., and another at Star Speedway.
“I wanted to get back into it and see what I can do to make the cars better and keep going after wins, things like that,” Polewarczyk said. “It’s just something that I’ve always done. It’s hard to be at a racetrack and not be behind the wheel, for me.”
Polewarczyk said he is feeling good about the season following his performance last year. In addition to ACT Tour races, he also plans to compete in a handful of Pro All-Star Super Late Model Touring Series North and Granite State ProStock races, and one or two down south.
“We’ve been doing it long enough now where I feel like I know where the car has to be at certain tracks and the feel I’m looking for,” Polewarczyk said. “That’s what happened this past weekend at White Mountain. We didn’t have the quickest car there on times but we kept working on the feel we wanted and with years of experience, you find things you can do to get the feel you want. We just worked hard at it and toward the end of the race, we had one of the better cars.”
Away from the track, Polewarczyk has been busy running Pole’s Automotive Service Center in Hudson alongside his dad, Joe, who opened the business in 1994, and spending time with his 1½-year-old son, Joey.
Polewarczyk said business was slow during the first week the pandemic really hit but has been plenty busy since then. He is taking this weekend off from the race track to go on a family camping trip.
“It’s great to be in the position I’m in now with my family, running (the business) with my dad and now I have a son,” Polewarczyk said. “Everything is pretty good.”