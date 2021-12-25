Everyone on the Babe Ruth League International Board of Directors agreed. Contoocook resident Jim Rivers is a hall of famer.
The board of directors unanimously elected Rivers, a former softball umpire and current broadcaster, into the Babe Ruth League Hall of Fame at its recent annual meeting.
The Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame, which has approximately 250 members, was established in 1968 to honor people and organizations who have been vital in the development of baseball and softball programs.
Rivers began volunteering for Babe Ruth in 1986 as a softball umpire as his daughters began playing in the league. His Babe Ruth broadcast career started in 1988, when he led the local television broadcast team for the Bambino (now Cal Ripken) World Series in Nashua.
Rivers volunteered as the stadium announcer for the 1994 Babe Ruth 13-year-old Baseball World Series in Concord and has been part of the Babe Ruth Softball World Series livestream broadcast team since 2017.
Rivers umpired his first of 17 Babe Ruth Softball World Series in 2004 and was appointed the Babe Ruth Softball State Commissioner for New Hampshire in 2005. Over his 10-year tenure as commissioner, Rivers helped New Hampshire grow into one of the largest Babe Ruth Softball states with more than 400 teams.
The New England Babe Ruth League Hall of Fame inducted Rivers and named him the Russ Monbleau “Babe Ruth Person of the Year” in 2019.
The New Hampshire Legends of Hockey inducted Rivers into its hall of fame in 2012 as a broadcaster. Rivers has been a color commentator for WKXL in Concord for Concord High, Bishop Brady and New England Hockey League games and called AHL Manchester Monarchs games alongside Ken Cail.