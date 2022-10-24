MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts after striking out in the sixth inning during Sunday night’s Game 4 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium. The Astros beat the Yankees, 6-5, to sweep the series and advance to the World Series.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Swept out of the MLB playoffs by the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees are facing an offseason of uncertainty.

At the top of the list of questions for team president Brian Cashman: Will Aaron Judge be back?