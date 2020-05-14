Nobody had been able to stop Jeremy Stephens with just plain old punches, thought Calvin Kattar.
So the game plan leading up to his UFC 249 featherweight bout had to be different. “(Trainer) Jake Mainini and my boy, Ty (trainer/coach Tyson Chartier) have been helping me a ton practicing a lot of elbows, knees and kicks,” said Kattar. “Land one of those and it’s like hitting a home run.”
Or, in Kattar’s case, a game-winning homer. Using a vicious and effective combination of elbows, the co-owner of Salem-based Combat Zone MMA scored a TKO over Stephens on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla.
The event marked the return of major sports to the American landscape since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. As a precaution, no fans were allowed in the arena; the card, sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission, was televised live by ESPN and pay-per-view outlets. Fighters were tested for the virus — three times before the fight, in Kattar’s case — and one, Ronaldo Souza, tested positive, canceling the Souza-Uriah Hall contest later that night.
The fan-less experience was something Kattar had training for, but was still a bit strange, he admitted this week.
“You could hear the (ringside) announcer say, “Oh, he landed a big shot and Jeremy just eats it,’” Kattar chuckled.
With the victory, Kattar (21-4), currently living in Haverhill, Mass., moved up two slots to No. 7 in Monday’s world rankings. Media members who vote on rankings were clearly impressed by Kattar’s grittiness while rallying from a difficult first round. Stephens, of Des Moines, Iowa, missed making weight by 4.5 pounds, giving Kattar “another chip on my shoulder,” he said.
“It ain’s always the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the fight in the dog,” he said.
Kattar is taking a short break these days before starting up again. “I’d like to fight as soon as I’m read. Hopefully, in six to eight weeks. And I’d like to get one more in before the end of the year, too.”
First there’s this matter of his nose — his terrible-looking, broken and bloodied nose, which has to heal first.
“It was tough wearing a face mask on the plane home with a broken nose,” he said. “But it was either that or the corona.”