No. 14 seed Sofia Kenin rallied to beat fellow young American star Coco Gauff 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Gauff, 15, was coming off a historic upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.
With the victory, Kenin, 21, reaches the quarterfinals of a grand slam for the first time.
“Obviously it meant a lot to me,” Kenin said. “I was just so happy to have won. It was a tough match. I knew (Gauff was) playing well. I was just really happy with the way that I was able to handle my emotions and just fight through every point.”
Gauff pulled off her only service break of the match in winning a tight first set, but Kenin buckled down and controlled the final two sets in the two-hour, nine minute victory.
“I knew it was a few minor details,” Kenin said. “I felt like I wasn’t returning so well. I missed a few opportunities. Of course, she served really well.”
Gauff finished with seven aces, but struggled with 48 unforced errors after making just 17 against Osaka.
“I’m definitely going to savor this and continue to kind of build and get better to work for moments like this, moments like that last match,” Gauff said.
Also making the quarterfinals was No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who beat No. 18 seed Alison Riske of the United States 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 after losing to her in both of their previous matches.
Federer reaches quarters
Roger Federer recovered after dropping the first set to beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
The third-seeded Federer became the first man to reach 15 Australian Open quarterfinals (in 21 appearances) as he seeks to win the tournament for a seventh time.