Evans Chebet of Kenya, with the third-fastest finish in the 127-year history of the Boston Marathon, repeated as the winner on Monday. He easily outpaced world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who finished in sixth place in the 26.2-mile race.
Chebet clocked 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds to defend his title. He also won the New York City Marathon in November.
Kenyan Hellen Obiri, a former track star and two-time gold medalist, was first to the tape ahead of Ethiopian Amane Beriso to win the women’s marathon in 2:21:38.
The 33-year-old Obiri ran a marathon for only the second time, first competing in November in New York City, where she finished sixth.
“I’m very, very happy because it’s a surprise to me,” Obiri she said after the race. “I was feeling like my body was ready and everything was ready but I was saying to myself I can’t do it in front.”
Kipchoge was at the front of the pack for the first 17 miles, but wilted on the notorious inclines known as Heartbreak Hill. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was passed by Chebet, the sixth male to win back-to-back in Boston.
Top NH finishers
The top finishers from the Granite State were Ben True, a Maine native, Dartmouth College grad and resident of West Lebanon, who took 23rd in 2:16.06, and Derry’s Sam Fazioli, 48th in 2:23.12.
Derry’s Emilee Risteen topped all New Hampshire women by taking 42nd in 2:41.44.
Wheelchair divisions
Swiss Olympic champion Marcel Hug smashed his own course record in the men’s wheelchair division to collect his sixth Boston title in 1:17:06, finishing more than 10 minutes ahead of runner-up Daniel Romanchuk.
“It feels incredible,” said Hug, who plans to compete next in Sunday’s London Marathon. “Just tried to go hard from the beginning, as hard as possible.”
American Susannah Scaroni was forced to pull over early in the race and retrieve her tools to tighten a loose wheel on her racing chair but never gave up the lead, winning the women’s race in 1:41:45.
The race marked the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings that claimed three lives and injured scores more in one of the most high-profile attacks on U.S. soil.