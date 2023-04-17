Running: Boston Marathon

Kenya’s Evans Chebet prepares to cross the finish line to win the men’s division at the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Evans Chebet of Kenya, with the third-fastest finish in the 127-year history of the Boston Marathon, repeated as the winner on Monday. He easily outpaced world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who finished in sixth place in the 26.2-mile race.

Chebet clocked 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds to defend his title. He also won the New York City Marathon in November.