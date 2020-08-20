The Women’s World Cup ski race in Killington, Vt., which is one of the most popular on the international ski racing circuit, has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Race officials announced Thursday that it has modified the race calendar to reduce travel for athletes by eliminating competitions held in North American in November and December, including the slalom and giant slalom races at Killington Resort scheduled for the Thanksgiving weekend.
The decision was made after discussions with a variety of national organizations including the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association. It also cancels the women’s speed races scheduled for Lake Louise in Canada that run from Dec. 1 through 6, the men’s speed races at Lake Louise on Nov. 25 through 29 and the men’s speed and technical events at Vail and Beaver Creek in Colorado Dec. 1 through 6, the announcement said.
The organizations agreed the race will return to North America on the same schedule in 2021.
All four years of the event, Mikaela Shiffrin, who spent some formative years in Lyme, N.H., has finished first in the slalom race at Killington. She has also won medals in the giant slalom several times.
“I think by now everyone probably knows that (Killington) is my favorite race. It’s such a pleasure to be able to race in the U.S. and race in the east coast with those east coast fans screaming. It’s also such a joy to see so many young ski racers in our nation there to cheer us all on,” Shiffrin tweeted on Thursday.
Shiffrin said the cancellation is a disappointment but said she is looking forward to a return in 2021.
“It has been a special race in Killington the last few years,” she said. “It’s going to be so incredible next year to race in Killington, to have some sense of normalcy.”