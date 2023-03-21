SPORTS BKN-BUCKS-KNICKS 4 ND

New York Knicks legend Willis Reed, left, touches the Walter A. Brown Trophy as fellow Knicks legend Walt Frazier looks on during a pregame broadcast in an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York on Feb. 22, 2010. 

 JASON DECROW/Newsday/MCT

Basketball Hall of Famer and legendary New York Knicks center/power forward Willis Reed died at the age of 80 on Tuesday. Per multiple reports, Willis suffered from congestive heart problems over the past year.

Reed is best known for the iconic moment in which he emerged from the tunnel at Madison Square Garden to take the court for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. His availability for that game was unknown — reportedly even to his teammates — given he was nursing a right thigh injury.