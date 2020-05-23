KYLE JACKSON dares to dream. In ways he couldn’t have dreamed of.
Jackson figured his life would get a little more exciting when he took the head coach’s job with the Nashua Silver Knights summer league baseball team. Hey, any new job comes with challenges, but after seven years as the club’s pitching coach, he was ready for the promotion.
Then came a world pandemic. Sports went away.
But the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, bucking the trend set by other summer leagues, never really went away. The Silver Knights and the FCBL’s other six teams simply delayed their season a bit, hoping for the best (some version of a season) but preparing for the worst (no season).
Now, as sports yearn for a return and officials consider ways for the safest path back, Kyle Jackson is still dreaming. With the proper approvals, then strict guidelines, the NECBL season is anticipating a return, as early as the first week of July. It may wind up being the only game in town. And state. And country?
“I was talking to my wife about that,” said Jackson, a former Alvirne High star. “Say we start before MLB starts. This is going to be great publicity (for the FCBL) ... colleges that have never heard of us. Maybe that will help expand the number of teams.”
Plans are in place. Unlike the elite Cape Cod Baseball League, or even the New England Collegiate Baseball League (where the Keene Swamp Bats and Winnipesaukee Muskrats play), the FCBL is a locally focused college baseball league. The Knights’ roster shows 13 players who either live in New Hampshire or play their NCAA ball in the Granite State, meaning that many commute to practices and games at Nashua’s Holman Stadium. The importance of that, obviously, is magnified during a pandemic. In addition, seven area families have committed to hosting players, as usual, and a local hotel will put up four players (two from Penn State and two from the University of Maryland).
The roster is set at 38. Player commitments made months ago have been kept, Jackson said, despite queries from college coaches hoping to find landing spots for their players who may have otherwise played on the Cape or in the NECBL. One of those players was Exeter’s Cody Morissette, who was set to play for Bourne on the Cape but has since landed a spot with the North Shore (Lynn, Mass.) Navigators.
“We had a Zoom meeting with all the players,” said Jackson. “I let every pitcher and position player know how the season will go.”
The new skipper is excited about the Knights’ versatility, he said. He and General Manager Cam Cook assembled a team of players who can and will play multiple positions. Of course, just getting back onto a diamond will be a joy for many guys who lost most of their spring seasons.
“The way I’m approaching this season is let’s just get these kids ready to go back to school.” he said. “I owe it to the college coaches to give everybody close to the same amount of playing time.”
It will help that Jackson, 37 and a new dad, is a former pitcher. A veteran of eight years with a handful of minor league clubs, he’ll know his hurlers’ capabilities after their arms have been idle for months.
“I told the pitchers, ‘Don’t expect to go six innings.’ It might be a one-inning stint. I think we have 18 or 19 pitchers. I told them they’ll be on a pitch count. You’ll get your sides (side sessions) and your long toss.
“They’re all on board,” Jackson said. “If I have to do one inning per pitcher for the first few weeks, I have enough pitchers to do that.”
Will there be fans? That’s a question all leagues are facing. But no matter what league, city or state officials decide, Jackson will be OK with the verdict. Heck, he may find it a bit familiar.
“I’ve been a part of a bunch of teams that have had social distancing and there was no pandemic,” he chuckled.
Jackson knows of two other summer baseball leagues that are still hoping to play: the Midwest Collegiate Baseball League and the Sunbelt Baseball League. So maybe the Silver Knights will have to share a little of the national spotlight.
Either way, Jackson’s new dream lives on.
“ESPN, here I come,” he said.
Mike Shalin recovering
We’re ecstatic to report that our Boston-area columnist, Mike Shalin, is on the road back from a health problem. If you’d like to drop him a card, he’s at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Room 412, 300 1st Ave., Boston, MA 02129.
Tony Johnson returns
Tony Johnson is back. The former Bishop Guertin High football coach has been hired as the new head man at Bishop Brady High in Concord, confirms Ann Mattarazzo, the school’s director of athletics. Johnson succeeds Jermaine McKenzie, who coached the Giants for two years.
Johnson, who most recently coached at Worcester (Mass.) Academy, spent 18 seasons at BG, winning six state titles. His 2009 Division II champs were so strong that they were named No. 1 in the state in the final Union Leader Power Poll. In the 17-year-history of our poll, that Cardinals team is the only one from Division II to earn that distinction.
College honors
Congrats to Nashua’s Terrell Lewis, a junior at Plymouth State, who was honored by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association with All-America honors. Lewis was a day away from competing for a national title in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division III Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championships when all remaining winter championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, Londonderry’s Breda Holland, a recent graduate of Saint Anselm College, was the college’s nomination for Northeast-10 Conference Woman of the Year.
Holland was a two-year captain of the women’s lacrosse team and a career 100-point scorer despite having her senior season cut short by the pandemic.
Missing lacrosse
Sure, we’re missing NBA, NHL and baseball, but Memorial Day weekend for me usually means the men’s Division I lacrosse final four on TV. And now I’m remembering back to 2013 when Merrimack’s Josh Dionne scored three goals and Concord’s Luke Duprey had a solid defensive game to lead Duke to a 16-10 win over Syracuse in the championship. This spring’s final four would have been in Philly. Next spring’s is set for Rentschler Field in beautiful East Hartford, Conn.