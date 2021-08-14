As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to its second consecutive road course race — the series’ debut event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course — there’s a challenge to Chase Elliott’s supremacy and a budding asphalt rivalry between two of the world’s best dirt-track racers.
Both involve the Cup Series’ most prolific winner this season, Kyle Larson, who likely will factor in the finish of Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (1 p.m.).
Larson already has two road course victories to his credit this season — in June at Sonoma and last Sunday at Watkins Glen International — matching Elliott for most in the series this year.
Though Elliott had the fastest car at Watkins Glen, he couldn’t overcome a penalty that sent him to the rear of the field for the start of the race. Elliott managed to overtake everyone but Larson, who arrived at the finish line 2.430 seconds ahead of his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and claimed his fifth victory of the season.
On his way to Victory Lane, Larson had a final-stage run-in with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell. With Bell running second and Larson third, the eventual race winner made a move to the inside of Bell’s No. 20 Toyota entering Turn 1.
Contact between the cars sent Bell spinning off the racing surface. He recovered to finish seventh, but the seeds of a rivalry were sown.
In 2020, Larson ended Bell’s streak at three straight victories in the Chili Bowl Nationals for midget race cars. Last Sunday, he ended Bell’s chances of winning the Cup race at the Glen.
Larson tried to reach out to Bell after the event but was greeted with stone cold silence.
“I guess he’s not willing to talk to me, which is kind of whatever,” Larson told Dave Moody during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think any other adult in the field would at least have a conversation with you, but he doesn’t care to.
“So we’ll move on from it, and if he wants to get me back, that’s fine. ... But I’m not going to worry about it. If it makes him sleep better at night to ignore me and then want to crash me or whatever, so be it.”
There’s a strong chance Larson, Bell and Elliott all will be in the mix for the win on Sunday, but that’s not to discount other drivers who have more experience on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.
Chase Briscoe, who ran consistently in the top 10 and finished ninth at Watkins Glen, won last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course.
Austin Cindric, who is entered in Sunday’s race, came home fifth in that event, and Ross Chastain ran sixth.