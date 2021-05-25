MANCHESTER — For all of the accolades and championships Jeff Kaplan accumulated over his 29-year coaching career in New Hampshire, his proudest achievement came away from the field.
Kaplan and his wife, Mary, raised eight children who all excelled in school and sports and went to college. While his daughters, Emily, Laura, Abigail, Sadie and Zoe, and sons, Patrick, Nathanial and Matthew, were growing up, Kaplan never missed any of their games despite working third shift and the obligations that came with his coaching career.
Kaplan, who died from COVID-19 in January at age 61, posthumously received the James Desmarais Special Recognition Award alongside Ken McKinnon at the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “The Leaders: A Celebration of New Hampshire Sports Champions” banquet Monday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
The annual event, which celebrates New Hampshire’s standout coaches, officials and athletes, is sponsored by Apple Therapy Services, Express MED and Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center.
“People always say that you cannot be in two places at once,” Matthew Kaplan said when accepting his father’s award. “Well, I can tell you that those people never met Jeff Kaplan. Growing up, our dad would commonly manage to be at five-plus sporting events spread all across Franklin at the same time. How he would do it, we will never know.”
Kaplan began coaching football at Plymouth State University before coaching multiple sports at New Hampshire high schools, including Laconia, Gilford, Franklin, Pembroke Academy, Newfound, Bishop Brady and John Stark.
Kaplan started both Gilford’s football and Franklin’s wrestling programs and was Newfound’s first football coach. He also coached the 1999 Laconia football team that ended Plymouth Regional’s 50-plus-game winning streak in the semifinals before capturing the NHIAA Division III championship with an 11-7 triumph over Souhegan in the final.
Kaplan coached his sons Matthew and Patrick in wrestling at Franklin and coached Abigail, Sadie and Zoe in track and field.
“The measure of a man is in the lives he touched,” Matthew Kaplan said. “Jeff Kaplan had an immeasurable impact on thousands of kids, students and peers. As a result of his time on this Earth, the current and future generations of New Hampshire are in better hands because of Jeffrey Kaplan.”
McKinnon, who was the University of New Hampshire’s men’s hockey team’s first Canadian recruit, coached in the Concord area throughout the 1960s and 1970s, started the Granite State Hockey League in 1962 and helped recruit Canadian players to UNH. The UNH Hall of Famer also officiated hockey, played in the Capital City Hockey League from 1983-95 and in the Lakes Region Legends Hockey League from 1996-2020, stopping only because of the pandemic, and played and coached Team USA in the 80-plus-year-old Canada 150 Hockey Cup tournament.
McKinnon, who played at UNH from 1958-62, still remembers his reaction when former Wildcats coach Horace “Pepper” Martin showed him Batchelder Rink during his first visit to Durham after committing.
“I was expecting to see a nice facility and there it was — an outdoor rink with a sand floor and many weeds growing out in the corners,” McKinnon said. “I think Pepper saw my jaw drop down. I’m saying, ‘Oh my God. Have I made a mistake coming here?’
“Pepper said that they were going to have a new roof before I graduate and that seemed to satisfy me. I went on to have the best four years of my life at UNH.”
The 2020 Union Leader Athlete of the Month, Athlete of the Year and William Loeb Scholar Athlete Award recipients, Carl Lundholm Memorial Award honoree, Walter A. Smith Coaches Award and John R. Clark Officials Award winners were also honored.
Former Boston College tight end and Exeter resident Hunter Long, who was the September Athlete of the Month, was named the Robert “Red” Rolfe Male Athlete of the Year. January Athlete of the Month Kelly Walsh, who played basketball at Goffstown High School and now plays at Babson College, won the Jenny Thompson Female Athlete of the Year award.
Long, who was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, logged 16 receptions, 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns over Boston College’s September wins over Duke and Texas State. He finished the season as the national leader in receptions for tight ends (57) along with 685 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Then a senior at Goffstown, Walsh averaged 30.2 points per game and led all scorers in each of the Grizzlies’ nine January games last year, over which they went 7-2. She became the program’s all-time leading scorer that month with a 21-point outing against Merrimack and finished the season as the Division I Player of the Year.
The Athlete of the Month and Athlete of the Year award winners are chosen by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
Nashua North boys soccer, basketball and tennis player Stephen Norris received the William Loeb Scholar Athlete Award. The boys soccer team captain is the student representative to the City of Nashua Board of Education and participated in the COVID-19 reopening and COVID-19 athletic task force.
In his acceptance speech, Norris thanked school administrators, officials, coaches and athletic directors for their part in having sports this school year.
“I know 15 months ago when athletics were canceled, it left a void in a lot of student-athletes’ lives so I’m so, so grateful for all their hard work, giving us the chance to play and filling that void over the last year,” said Norris, who will attend Harvard University in the fall.
Lebanon’s Paul Karp received the 51st Carl Lundholm Memorial Award, which is presented annually to a New Hampshire citizen for his or her volunteer efforts to sustain community athletic programs.
Karp created Karp’s Klassic, a month-long men’s and youth basketball tournament that raises funds for the Carter Community Building Association’s youth scholarship fund. The CCBA runs youth sports and programs and the scholarship fund helps offset the cost of any service to qualified families.
Longtime Kennett coach Peter Ames, former Kennett ski coach Chuck Broomhall, Pinkerton Academy boys basketball coach Dave Chase, former Manchester Central boys basketball coach Jay Dufour, Phillips Exeter Academy assistant track and field and head throws coach Steve Holmes and the late Amy Dutton, who coached soccer and girls basketball at Winnisquam, each received the Walter A. Smith Coaches Award.
Jeffrey Delois, Lebanon’s Chris Matte, Dover’s Pete McKenney and Rick Ross were honored with the John R. Clark Officials Award.
McKenney and Delois both highlighted the national officials shortage and in their acceptance speeches urged those interested to pursue officiating.
“I did take this year off because of the pandemic and it did really make me think of all the relationships that we have throughout the state, not only with officials but also with coaches, players, ADs — something that you miss,” said McKenney, who officiates NHIAA basketball. “It makes the winter go by and it’s a very fun thing to do.”