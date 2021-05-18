Lebanon High School boys basketball coach Kieth Matte estimates that most adults in town own at least two Karp’s Klassic tournament T-shirts.
The annual youth and men’s basketball tournament is the most notable of the many ways in which Lebanon’s Paul “Karpy” Karp has given back to his lifelong home.
Karp, 71, created the month-long charitable tournament in 1979 and it has brought its own kind of March Madness to the Upper Valley almost every year since. It began as a men’s league tournament and added youth divisions for grades 3 through 12 in 1996.
Proceeds from the tournament, which was canceled before the finals in 2020 and did not happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, go to the Carter Community Building Association’s youth scholarship fund. The CCBA runs youth sports and programs. The youth scholarship fund helps offset the cost of any service to qualified families.
Karp will receive the 51st Carl Lundholm Memorial Award at the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “The Leaders: A Celebration of New Hampshire Sports Champions” banquet Monday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester for his decades of organizing Karp’s Klassic and volunteer coaching at the youth and high school levels.
The award is presented annually to a New Hampshire citizen for volunteer efforts to sustain athletic programs in his or her community.
Karp, who played freshman basketball at Lebanon High and basketball and baseball at Lyndon State College, said the tournament had about 25 men’s league teams and between 90-110 total teams over its last four or five editions.
“All my players have at least four Karp’s Klassic T-shirts,” Matte said. “They’ve all grown up going in March. When they’re not playing, they’re sitting there to watch. It’s absolute chaos, to be quite honest.”
Karp, who has served as Matte’s volunteer assistant coach at Lebanon since Matte took over the program in 1998, coaches a men’s league team in the tournament consisting of that year’s Lebanon seniors and recently graduated players.
“A lot of teams came to the tournament to try to beat me,” said Karp, who grew up watching the Bill Russell-era Boston Celtics. “Guys would walk in the door and instead of saying, ‘Hello,’ they’d say, ‘Who you got this year?’
“Like anything coaching-wise, you get the chance to meet different people. It’s great.”
Karp also coached junior and senior Babe Ruth League baseball in Lebanon from 1972-87 and fifth- and sixth-grade basketball with the Lebanon recreation department, having the opportunity to coach his son, Tim, in both sports.
Matte met Karp in 1997 after their mutual friend, Rich Tobin, suggested Matte add Karp to his inaugural staff at Lebanon. Initially, Matte recognized the name from Karp’s Klassic but did not know the tournament’s namesake was still alive.
“I thought it was some war hero from Lebanon,” Matte said. “I knew he was capable of running an organization. He loves basketball. He started just as my assistant coach and we became great friends.”
Karp, who is the godfather of Matte’s son, KJ, has served as Lebanon’s freshman or junior varsity coach whenever needed but most years works with the varsity team as Matte’s assistant coach.
Matte said Karp, who did not coach last year due to the pandemic, preaches defense and free-throw shooting, keeps track of everything during games and helps Matte stay organized, which Matte admitted is no small feat.
Karp’s coaching philosophy at any level is to simply teach his kids the right way to play the game. “It’s not I, it’s team. That’s how I approached kids in (the) youth level and even varsity,” he said.
“He’s selfless,” Matte said of Karp. “He doesn’t want any credit. He doesn’t want to take any attention away from the kids. He does a good job building relationships with kids so they want to play hard for him. He does leadership by example, which is rare today.”
Those relationships are among Karp’s favorite aspects of coaching. Former players call to check in on him or he bumps into them in town and sees fellow coaches he’s gotten to know in the bleachers at games.
“Every time I go down the street, I see players who are still in town and they’ll go, ‘Remember this? Remember that?’ There’s some things you don’t ever lose,” Karp said.
Lebanon has won three state championships under Matte, capturing the Class I title in 1998 and the Division II crown both in 2017 and this past winter. The Raiders defeated Pelham, 40-33, in this year’s final to finish 15-0.
While he did not coach last season, Karp played an important part in that championship campaign, Matte said.
“The reality is the hard work that goes into winning a state championship happens years and years before winning a state championship,” Matte said. “Karpy missed that last 2½ months. He was with the kids the whole way.”
Karp said hopefully the pandemic will be over and he can return to the Lebanon bench next winter. “I like to coach. It’s in my blood,” he said.
Karp also wants to bring back Karp’s Klassic next year and continue the March tradition he created and said he has sustained through the help of countless volunteers.
“Everybody knows Paul Karp in town,” Matte said. “His focus his entire life has been the community of Lebanon and helping kids in Lebanon so it’s nice to see him get recognized for this award.”