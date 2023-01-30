SPORTS-BOBBY-HULL-CHICAGO-BLACKHAWKS-LEGENDARY-2-TB.jpg

Bobby Hull holds the Blackhawks’ single-season record for goals scored with 58 in 1968-69. Hull’s death was announced Monday.

 MBR

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby “The Golden Jet” Hull has died at 84, the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday.

A 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, Hull played the first 15 seasons of his 23-year pro career with Chicago and helped the Blackhawks capture the 1961 Stanley Cup.