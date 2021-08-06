Strong pitching performances, continued success at the plate and good defense. Those are the three areas of focus the North Manchester Hooksett 11-12-year-old Little League All-Stars will have when they represent New Hampshire in the Little League Baseball New England Regional.
North Manchester Hooksett, which merged its formally separate leagues in 2016, will open the six-day regional against Maine state champion Saco/Dayton tonight at 7 at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Training Center in Bristol, Conn.
The regional will be streamed online on ESPN+ until the semifinal and final games Friday and Saturday, which will be aired on ESPN.
“Those are the three facets of the game that we always hammer home to the kids,” North Manchester Hooksett manager Tim DeVall said. “If we can take care of those three things, we’re going to win some games.”
North Manchester Hooksett (11-2) showed what it can accomplish when performing its best in those areas throughout the District 2 tournament and state final.
The team lost its first double-elimination game, 2-1, to Laconia before battling out of the loser’s bracket and defeating Laconia to capture its second straight District 2 title. North Manchester Hooksett then swept District 1 champion Bedford in the best-of-three state championship series.
DeVall’s son, Mason, was the winning pitcher in both North Manchester Hooksett’s 3-1 district title-clinching win over Laconia and its 4-0 Game 1 triumph over Bedford in the state final. The right-hander allowed three hits and three walks and struck out 10 batters over 4⅔ innings against Laconia and allowed five hits alongside 11 strikeouts over 5⅓ innings against Bedford.
North Manchester Hooksett’s other ace, Tristan Lucier, threw a no-hitter in the team’s 8-0 Game 2 triumph over Bedford to capture the state crown, allowing two walks and striking out 16 batters.
“Their two aces pitched great,” Bedford manager Tim O’Connell said after Game 2 last Sunday. “They have great pitching.”
Both pitchers hurl fastballs that reach upward of 70 mph.
“The last couple games they’ve pitched really well and we have full confidence when they go out there and when they’re on the mound,” Tim DeVall said. “Especially if we can get a lead, we expect to win the game.”
North Manchester Hooksett, which has nine players from Hooksett and four from North Manchester, also boasts other right-handed pitchers in Keith Townsend, Jacoby Acevedo and Lucier’s twin brother, Calen. That pitching depth will help during the regional tournament in which the team will have a game every day, Tim DeVall said.
“Our team is five pitchers strong,” he said.
North Manchester Hooksett’s bats have supported the pitching staff all season. The team has outscored its opponents, 124-30, and had a .416 team batting average entering the state championship series. Tristan Lucier has belted 10 home runs and Calen Lucier has logged 22 RBIs this all-star season.
After posting five hits in Game 1 against Bedford, North Manchester Hooksett erupted for 11 hits, including three home runs, in Game 2.
Tim DeVall, who lives in Hooksett, said his players have been seeing the ball well and working counts.
“Our bats as we go along since we started have been getting better,” he said. “We’ve been hitting the ball real well all season but once our bats get going, then they can really get going. Hopefully that happens (in Bristol). We focus a lot on our bats. We take batting practice every night.”
Since North Manchester Hooksett’s inaugural season as a merged league in 2017, its 11-12 year-old All-Stars have won two District 2 titles, been the district runner-up three times and won the 2020 in-state COVID-19 Invitational tournament alongside this year’s state title.
This year’s team has seven Hooksett players who were part of Cawley Middle School’s state championship team this past school year and four players that were on last year’s District 2 and COVID-19 Invitational championship teams.
Both the District 1 tournament and state championship series were canceled last summer.
Prior to the merger, Hooksett never won a district or state championship and North Manchester won one of each in 2008.
Tim DeVall said his players were excited to make the trip to Bristol all week before leaving on Saturday morning. His message to them throughout practice this past week was to enjoy the moment.
“For a lot of kids, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said. “When we go down there, we’re going to go down there and try to win but the bottom line is to go down there and have fun.”