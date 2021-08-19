The North Manchester Hooksett Little League all-stars lost their first game in the New England Regionals then rallied to win the tournament. The New Hampshire representative will need to rally again if it wants to make noise at the Little League World Series.
Torrance, Calif., posted a pair of four-run innings to beat New Hampshire 10-2 in an LLWS opener on Thursday night in Williamsport, Pa.
The locals moved on to play Nolensville, Tenn., in an elimination game Saturday at 1 p.m. Tennessee fell to Ohio 1-0 in eight innings earlier Thursday.
North Manchester Hooksett, the fifth Granite State team to reach the LLWS, trailed early and never recovered. NMHLL escaped a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the first inning, but Torrance plated four runs in the second inning against starter Mason DeVall, two on run-scoring singles.
New Hampshire pulled within 4-1 in the third when Ryson Michaud walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and came all the way around when the catcher's throw got past the outfielder backing up the play.
Torrance, which outhit NMHLL 8-5, responded with four more runs in the fifth, against reliever Tristan Lucier, then tacked on two more in the sixth against NMHLL's third pitcher, Keith Townsend.
Lucier hit a mammoth solo homer in the sixth to account for New Hampshire's final run. Townsend and leadoff hitter Dom LaBranche collected two hits each for New Hampshire.
California used three pitchers, with Gibson Turner starting and working 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run.