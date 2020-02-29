LONDON (Reuters) — Liverpool’s amazing unbeaten run in this season’s Premier League was ended in unfathomable fashion on Saturday as struggling Watford hammered the European champions 3-0 at their ecstatic Vicarage Road stadium.
Ismaila Sarr ignited the sensation, stunning Liverpool, which is owned by Red Sox owner John Henry, with two goals in six second-half minutes before he set up captain Troy Deeney with a third for the team who had started the day in second-to-last place, 55 points behind the runaway leaders.
Liverpool’s first league defeat of the season (26-1-1) meant the end of their hopes of joining the 2003-04 Arsenal team in going unbeaten in a league campaign. Liverpool had gone 44 league matches without a defeat over two seasons.
It also came on the evening when they were expected to surpass champions Manchester City by creating a new English top-flight record of 19 successive league wins.
Manchester City was the last team to beat Liverpool in league play, a 2-1 victory on Jan. 3, 2019.