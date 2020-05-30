Practice plans are in place, rosters are being filled and area youth baseball players and coaches are poised to take the field, in many cases as early as this week.
They will be welcomed to a different world, one that allows only for basic skill reinforcement, for now, while trying to stay safe in a world pandemic.
They’ll take it, they agree.
“This has very little to do with baseball and more to do with socializing,” says Bedford Little League president Andrew McDonald. “Kids have been stuck in the house for so long.”
Surprisingly, most area Little Leagues, as well as Manchester Cal Ripken baseball, report only minimal drops in registration numbers — at the top levels, anyway — from last season. In District I, only Derry has canceled its season, according to district administrator Sally Dreckmann.
Many Little Leagues will not offer tee ball or farm play this season because the younger kids may not be capable of adhering to distancing guidelines.
But, despite the April 30 cancellation of Little League regionals and the World Series, local Little leagues have forged on under safety guidelines set forth by the state, their local communities and their own leagues. Most will be practicing this week.
Games may prove trickier. Under a best-case scenario, league officials are hoping they’ll be given a green light to play games, under strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, by sometime in mid-June.
But district and state competitions for the major division are still on, for sometime in August, emphasizes Dreckmann, which would place them several weeks later than normal.
In the meantime, before games are allowed, there will be baseball players playing on baseball fields. Gov. Chris Sununu’s latest “Stay at Home” directive, issued May 22, allows for gatherings of 10 or fewer people, safely distancing, in one place.
In Goffstown, that will mean “pods” of players doing drills, with a coach, in different corners of a field.
“I think it’s going to be challenging, but I think we’re going to be able to pull it off,” says Goffstown Little League president Paul Matatall. “Under the guidelines, we’re not allowed to go in the dugout, not allowed to put equipment on the field. So what we’re doing is we’re roping off the dugout and we’re assigning (players) to posts along the outer fence of our field. Each post is where each player puts their gear.
“So they’re going to come in to the field,” continues Matatall. “We have someone designated to ask the three questions and as long as they pass the three questions — Have you had a temperature over 100? Have you been on a cruise or left the state? Do you have a cough or feel feverish? — they move to the next spot. Then they grab their helmet and bat and go to their pod.
“They have to use hand sanitizer on the way in,” says Matatall. “Then they stay within their pod. Try to stay six feet apart. Try your best to stay within that area. If they have to go to the bathroom, they walk a certain way, then they wash their hands. Then they use hand sanitizer and go back.”
Some leagues have scrapped evaluations — registrations are still ongoing in every local league — and are simply placing children on teams. The Manchester Cal Ripken league, which is accepting players not only from Manchester but from any community that is not offering Cal Ripken, is expecting as many as 20 teams, says player agent Jamie Burke.
“We’ve been working on this for a little over two months,” says Burke. “If we’re going to be allowed to open, we will do this right.”
Burke expects a regular season of games, with local playoffs in August. Regional competitions for Cal Ripken are still on, he says.
Joe Lajewski, president of North Manchester/Hooksett League, says his league will begin this week with clinics of no more than 10 in a group. The league picked up some athletes who may have played lacrosse, flag football or soccer when those local leagues were canceled.
Lajewski estimates his league, without tee ball, is counting more than 260 players — down only slightly from last season.
Returning to the field, he says, “Gives kids some physical activity as well as being good for their emotional health. Some kind of return to normal.”
McDonald, who reports Bedford’s registration numbers are strong as well, agrees. And if the fates don’t allow for games or district/state competition, “We don’t even care,” he says. “If they get to practice, right now, that’s the important thing.”