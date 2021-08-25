BG holds Christopher Griffin golf tourney
Results from Bishop Guertin High School’s 35th Annual Christopher Griffin Memorial Golf Tournament, which was held Aug. 13 at Passaconaway Country Club in Litchfield. The tournament is named in memory of a Bishop Guertin graduate who died in a car accident in 1986. Proceeds fund four scholarships for students interested in fine arts.
Men’s Division
First Place: (57) Griffin Cosgrove, Ben Cronin, Paul Reny and Jake Broom.
Women’s Division
First Place: (68): Mary Jane Cormier, Sue Baracchini, Shella Soucy and Tricia Shea.
Senior Division
First Place: (67): Steve Lesieur, Vince Maconi, Dan Schwendeman and Glenn Martin.
Team Sportsmanship Award: Dan Greene, Mark Chilton, Paul Goupil and Jeff Miller
Men’s Long Drive (Hole No. 6): Griffin Cosgrove
Women’s Long Drive (Hole No. 6): Tracy Ryan
Straightest Drive (Hole No. 1): Roger Bechard
Putting Contest: George Lavash
Closest to Pin (Hole No. 4): Jake Bloom
Closest to Pin (Hole No. 11): Glenn Flessas
Closest to Pin (Hole No. 13): Gary Pelletier
Closest to Pin (Hole No. 17): Dan Schwendeman
NH players help 14U tennis team to title
An under-14 tennis team led by players from New Hampshire was crowned Junior Team Tennis (JTT) Section Champions by the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) of New England last week in Springfield, Mass.
Team Aces, which includes players from New Hampshire and Massachusetts, earned the 14U Intermediate crown.
Team Aces earned its place in the Section Championship field through their local JTT League.
Much of the 2020 season, including the section and national championships, was canceled due to the pandemic.
Team Aces, coached by Malcolm Brown (Amherst) and Anthony Correnti (Bedford), features Sophia Correnti (Bedford), Davey Schroeder (Milford), Johnny Brown (Amherst) as well as Jolie Zink (Chestnut Hill, Mass.), Emma Schillinger (Grafton, Mass.), and Hugo Shinn (Hadley, Mass).
Team Aces competed in a three-team flight last Wednesday and took 80 total games, besting the second-place team from Aspetuck Valley Country Club (Weston, Conn.), which had 47. Team Aces went 2-0 overall and won each of its 10 individual matches without dropping a set.
High school golf off and running
At Hoodkroft CC, Derry
Teams: Bedford 189, Pinkerton 199, Bishop Guertin 229, Merrimack 255
Top individuals: Elliot Wallace, Bedford, 36; Juilianna Megan, Pinkerton, 37; Sean Toscano, Bedford, 38; Noah Riley, Bedford, 38; Aysen Chancey, Bedford, 38; Jeremy Burke, Pinkerton, 39; Braden Kiley, Bedford, 39; Danny Benn, Bedford, 40; Robbie DeFeo, Pinkerton, 40; Ryan Rankins, Bedford, 41; Max Lukeman, Pinkerton, 41; Lydia Tufts, Pinkerton, 42.