The rest of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ series against the Fightin Phils in Reading, Pa., was canceled because of COVID protocols involving the Fisher Cats, according to the Phils’ website.
The series was scheduled to run Tuesday through Sunday. The first two games were canceled on Tuesday.
New Hampshire, which hasn’t played since Saturday at home against the Portland Sea Dogs, is scheduled to finish the 2021 season at home next Tuesday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 19, against Harrisburg.
As of Thursday night, those games were still on, according to Tyler Murray, the Fisher Cats’ vice president, marketing and communication.
Little League parade reset
for Sept. 18 in Hooksett
The Town of Hooksett has rescheduled the parade and award ceremony to honor the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League all-star team that reached the final eight of the Little League World Series.
The team, which claimed the state and New England titles, then went 2-2 in the LLWS in Williamsport, Pa., will honored Saturday, Sept. 18.
The parade will step off at 5 p.m. and will start at Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main Street, and end at Donati Park. The roadway will be blocked off from the intersection of Main Street/College Park Drive to Main Street/Grant Avenue.
The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the Donati Park major league baseball field.
Residents and visitors are welcome to attend, though social distancing, masking and sanitation will be strongly encouraged. The town asks people who are displaying cold or flu-like symptoms to not attend.
A fireworks display will be held at the park between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Best viewing will be from the slope above the football field.
Parking will be available at the church parking lot and at Donati Park.
In the event of heavy rain, the ceremony will be held in the gymnasium of the Hooksett Municipal Offices, 35 Main St.
Crossman leads Pinkerton
to field hockey victory
Jaelyn Crossman scored two goals, lifting Pinkerton Academy to a 2-1 win over Manchester Memorial in field hockey on Wednesday.
Elise LeBlanc had four saves for the Astros (3-2).
Mya Desjardins scored for Memorial. Gracie Brito made five saves, Nyssa Barrett one for the Crusaders.
Volleyball
Portsmouth 3, Pinkerton 2 (23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12)
Pinkerton: Sarah Bolduc, 11 kills; Lexa Galler, 10 kills, 12 service points; Sierra Edgecomb, 27 digs; Ella Koelb, 29 assists, 11 service points.
Epping 3, Belmont 1 (25-12, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18)
Epping (1-1): Gracie Re, 4 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs; Leah Hackett, 3 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs; Pacy Morgado, 8 aces, 3 kills, 9 digs, 7 assists; Ren Morang, 4 aces, 1 assist, 21 digs.
Merrimack 3, Keene 2 (25-17, 14-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12
Merrimack: Eva Page, 5 kills, 4 blocks; Lily Petrocelli, 6 kills, 5 digs; Sam Lyna, 7 aces, 15 assists.
Campbell 3, West 0
Campbell: Catherine Carignan, 6 aces, 7 kills; Morgan Bruner, 25 assists.
West: Nyanakuak Piok, 2 blocks.