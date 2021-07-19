Laconia Country Club’s Evan Rollins fired a three-under par 67 on Monday to lead the Mike Ryan Memorial Championship at Derryfield Country Club.
Rollins was the only golfer in the junior tournament to break par on the first day. The 54-hole stroke play tournament continues today and tomorrow.
Hoodkroft’s Jeremy Burke stood in second place after a 71, followed one stroke back by Atkinson Resort and Country Club’s Stephen Ramos.
Josh Phillips of The Golf Club of New England and Spenser Stevens of the Maplewood Country Club were tied for fourth after shooting 73s.
Among the girls, Candia Oaks’ Delaney Nadeau led the way with a first-round 81.
Fisher Cats 3B Capra honored; series starts Tuesday
New Hampshire Fisher Cats third baseman Vinny Capra on Monday was named the Player of the Week in Double-A Northeast League.
For the period from July 12-18, Capra hit .455 with two home runs, three doubles, two triples, nine RBIs and registered a 1.584 OPS in six games.
Capra, a 20th-round pick (2018) out of the University of Richmond is batting .372 with a career-high six homers. He’s in his second season with the team.
The Fisher Cats, coming off a series victory at Hartford, open a six-game home series against the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. First pitch is shortly after 7 p.m.
NH colleges: Londonderry’s Wilcox headed for UNH
Londonderry’s Brianna Wilcox, a 2020 Bishop Guertin grad who also attended Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Mass., will join the UNH women’s basketball program, second-year coach Kelsey Hogan announced on Monday.
Wilcox, a guard, won four Division I state titles at BG and was named first team all-Division I as a senior.
Hogan also announced the addition of Sophia Widmeyer, a transfer from Providence College. As a junior last year for the Friars, she played in all 21 games. She made seven starts over three seasons.