Executive Swim Club members competed in recent New England championship meets.
Over the weekend of Feb. 27-March 1, swimmers competed at the New England Age Group Championships at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for ages 11-14. The meet was represented by over 60 teams throughout New England.
Sean Bailey of Londonderry was a top-10 finisher in the 200 butterfly (2:08.43) and took high finishes in the 50 freestyle (23.43) and 100 freestyle (51.55).
Ethan Steichen of Bedford was also a finalist (top 10) for the 11-12 age group (100 backstroke, 1:04.69; 200 backstroke, 2:18.65).
William Erdtmann, 12, of Londonderry was an A division finalist in the 200 butterfly (2:25.22), as was Andrew Gordon, 12 of Bedford (50 backstroke, 30.85) and Jessica Black, 11, of Bedford (200 butterfly, 2:27.05).
Qualifying for the B finals (places 11-20) were: Meredith Lubelczyk of Merrimack (100 breaststroke, 1:09.68 and qualifying for New England seniors), Morgan Daudier of Milford (100 backstroke), Kylie Donoghue (100 and 200 breaststroke), of Amherst, Josh McDonald of Manchester (100 butterfly), and Noah Richardson of Bedford (200 butterfly).
Also qualifying for the competition was Evan Allen of Bedford (50 and 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and butterfly), Ela Goucher of Bedford (50 freestyle), Ian Hinsley of Bedford (1000 freestyle), Garrett Lande (50 backstroke) of Bedford;
Audrey Sambrook of Bedford (50 freestyle), Milena Whitney of Bedford (100 and 200 breaststroke), Jake Oliviero of Bedford (50 and 100 freestyle, 50 and 100 backstroke).
Swimming on relay teams were: Andrew Bilsbury and Maxwell Bilsbury of New Boston, Brady Donoghue of Amherst, Jack Dorsey of Chelmsford, Mass., Reed Erdtmann of Londonderry, Edward Goucher and Emmie Goucher of Bedford, and Logan Pray of Bedford.
March 6-8 was the same meet for ages 15-18, again at WPI. Winning events for the Executive were Jack Januario of Amherst in the 1000 freestyle (9:28.08), Matthew Crane of Groton, Mass. in the 50 and 200 freestyles (21.20/1:41.34), and Allegra Walker of Dunbarton ( 200 breaststroke 2:17.06). Januario and Crane combined with Cameron Watelet of Groton, Mass. And Ivan Dodor of Pepperell, Mass. to win the 400 medley relay (3:28.11).
The other first-place finish for Executive Swim Club was the 200 freestyle mixed relay of Crane, Watelet, Grace Walker, and Isabelle Tagliaferro, who set a New England record of 1:29.44.
Also competing in the final were: Kyra Chen of Amherst (200 and 500 freestyle), Milo Clement of Chelmsford, Mass. (200 breaststroke), Connor Donoghue of Amherst (1000 and 1650 freestyle, 400 IM), Alex Estano of Goffstown (100 butterfly), Sam Granger of Westford (100 freestyle, 200 backstroke);
Victoria Novinskiy of Manchester (200 butterfly, 100 and 200 backstroke, 400 IM), Connor Quirbach of Chelmsford, Mass. (100 and 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Mario Rodriguez Santana of Nashua (1000, 1650 freestyle, 100 and 200 backstroke);
Emma Schulman of Bedford (100 and 200 butterfly, 200 and 500 freestyle), Olivia Shusta of Groton (500 freestyle), Matthew Song of Westford, Mass. (200 butterfly, 400 IM), and Katie Witkop of Londonderry (100 butterfly, 100 and 200 breaststroke).
Also competing for the meet was Jerry Xu of Westford, Scott Anderson of Bedford, Katie Dominici of Westford, Jack Buffett of Bedford, Gavin Duhamel of Groton, Abigail Gribbin of Tyngsboro, Kylie Hoar of Westford and Katelyn Rakiey of Litchfield.
The 10-and-under swimmers of Executive had their New England Championship meet Feb. 21-23 at the University of New Hampshire. Patten Bilsbury of New Boston scored in the 100 backstroke (1:12.88), and swam in six other individual events.
Helena Smart, 10, of Londonderry swam in four individual events, highlighted by her 50 freestyle (30.32). Also competing for Executive were: Caden Chang of Bedford, James DiNardi of Manchester, Samuel Erdtmann of Londonderry, Brooks Hardie of Bedford, and Kylie Vaske of Londonderry.