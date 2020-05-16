Swimmers from the Executive Swim Club in Manchester competed in the New England Championship meets in February and March.
Swimmers competed at the New England Age Group Championships at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for ages 11-14.
Sean Bailey was a top-10 finisher in the 200 butterfly (2:08.43), as well as high finishes in the 50 freestyle (23.43) and 100 freestyle (51.55). Ethan Steichen was also an A finalist (top 10) for the 11-12 age group (100 backstroke 1:04.69 and 200 backstroke (2:18.65). William Erdtmann was an A finalist in the 200 butterfly (2:25.22), as was Andrew Gordon, 12 (50 backstroke, 30.85) and Jessica Black, 11, (200 butterfly, 2:27.05).
Qualifying for the B finals (places 11-20) were: Meredith Lubelczyk of Merrimack (100 breaststroke, 1:09.68 and also qualifying for New England Seniors), Morgan Daudier of Milford (100 backstroke), Kylie Donoghue (100 and 200 breaststroke), of Amherst, Josh McDonald (100 butterfly), and Noah Richardson (200 butterfly). Also qualifying for the competition was Evan Allen (50 and 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and butterfly), Ela Goucher (50 freestyle), Ian Hinsley (1000 freestyle), Garrett Lande (50 backstroke), Audrey Sambrook (50 freestyle), Milena Whitney (100 and 200 breaststroke) and Jake Oliviero (50 and 100 freestyle, 50 and 100 backstroke).
Swimming on relay teams were: Andrew Bilsbury, Maxwell Bilsbury, Brady Donoghue, Jack Dorsey, Reed Erdtmann, Edward Goucher, Emmie Goucher and Logan Pray.
March 6-8 was the same meet for ages 15-18, again at WPI. Winning events for the Executive were Jack Januario of Amherst in the 1000 freestyle (9:28.08), Matthew Crane of Groton, Mass., in the 50 and 200 freestyles (21.20/1:41.34) and Allegra Walker ( 200 breaststroke 2:17.06). Januario and Crane combined with Cameron Watelet of Groton, Mass., and Ivan Dodor of Pepperell, Mass., to win the 400 Medley Relay (3:28.11).
The other first-place finish for Executive was the 200 freestyle mixed relay of Crane, Watelet, Grace Walker and Isabelle Tagliaferro, who set a New England record of 1:29.44.
Also competing in the finals were: Kyra Chen of Amherst (200 and 500 freestyle), Milo Clement of Chelmsford, Mass. (200 breaststroke), Connor Donoghue of Amherst (1000 and 1650 freestyle, 400 IM), Alex Estano (100 butterfly), Sam Granger (100 freestyle, 200 backstroke), Victoria Novinskiy (200 butterfly, 100 and 200 backstroke, 400 IM), Connor Quirbach of Chelmsford, Mass. (100 and 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Mario Rodriguez Santana of Nashua (1000,1650 freestyle, 100 and 200 backstroke), Emma Schulman (100 and 200 butterfly, 200 and 500 freestyle), Olivia Shusta (500 freestyle), Matthew Song (200 butterfly, 400 IM) and Katie Witkop of (100 butterfly, 100 and 200 breaststroke).
Also competing for the meet were Jerry Xu, Scott Anderson, Katie Dominici, Jack Buffett, Gavin Duhamel, Abigail Gribbin of Tyngsboro, Mass., Kylie Hoar and Katelyn Rakiey.
The 10-and-under Executive swimmers had their New England Championship at the University of New Hampshire.
Patten Bilsbury scored in the 100 backstroke (1:12.88), and swam in six other individual events. Helena Smart, 10, swam in four individual events, highlighted by her 50 freestyle (30.32). Also competing for Executive were: Caden Chang, James DiNardi, Samuel Erdtmann, Brooks Hardie and Kylie Vaske.