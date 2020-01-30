All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the sixth annual Bishop Brady Council local level of competition for the Knights of Columbus free throw championship on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Sacred Heart School gym in Hampton. The competition will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The gym is located behind Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road.
Twelve winners -- one boy and one girl in of the six age groups -- will receive trophies and advance to the state level competition in Bedford.
A participant’s age is as of Jan. 1. Children are required to furnish proof of age and written parental/guardian consent. There is no fee.
For more information, contact David Skonieczki at 769-0328 or dskonieczki@hotmail.com.
Participants may walk in on Feb. 8 anytime during those four hours. To pre-register, go to SignUpGenius.com and search for dskonieczki@hotmail.com.