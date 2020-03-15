Manchester Cal Ripken baseball has postponed the start of the season because of the coronavirus.
League director Jamie Burke said the start date is unclear, “but we are targeting the week of April 6 to resume 2020 season planning.”
The postponement will affect player evaluations that were to be conducted March 21, as well as the start of the regular season and most likely the length of the season.
Burke said Babe Ruth League Inc. “is still planning the tournament trail for all divisions later this summer and will work with all leagues to ensure the leagues will have whatever might be required for players to be eligible to participate when the time comes.”
The local Cal Ripken organization is also implementing new sanitary pre- and post-game contact among coaches, umpires and players. “This includes the elimination of handshakes, high fives, fist bumps, etc.” said Bruce Dalpra, league president. “The safety of the players and coaches is our only concern at this point and we hope to have our season start as soon as possible, but we will not jeopardize anyone’s health to make that happen.”
Keene State baseball team falls, wraps up trip today
The Keene State College baseball team was held to seven hits in its 3-1 loss to Webster University on Sunday in Auburndale, Fla.
Tom Meucci notched a double and single and scored the lone run for KSC (1-8). Tyler Gammie added two singles.
The Owls were scheduled to finish their Florida trip — and season today against Nichols College.