Saint Anselm College women’s hockey coach Kerstin Matthews resigned, the college announced Wednesday night.
Matthews leaves with a 237-74-22 overall career record. Since arriving at Saint Anselm in 2008, Matthews led the Hawks to seven 20-win campaigns and five postseason tournament titles.
Morgan Perry top pitcher
Saint Anselm College senior Morgan Perry on Thursday was announced as the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Division II Pitcher of the Year.
Perry, of Bethany, Conn., was a two-time East Region Pitcher of the Year (2019, 2021) and a First Team All-America selection this season. She posted a 1.01 ERA, winning 20 of her 23 starts, to lead the Hawks to the NCAA East Region title.
NECBL opens this weekend
The Keene Swamp Bats and The Winnipesaukee Muskrats open their New England Collegiate Baseball season this weekend.
The Swamp Bats, the defending NECBL champs, open at their Alumni Field against Upper Valley tonight at 6:30, then host Sanford, Maine, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Muskrats open at Sanford tonight (6:30), then travel to Upper Valley for a Saturday contest at 6 p.m.