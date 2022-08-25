No. 20 Maryland built a two-goal lead and held off ninth-ranked UNH 2-1 in a men’s soccer opener on Thursday night in College Park, Maryland.
Bilal Kamal scored with 7:13 remaining in the game for the Wildcats’ lone goal. It was UNH’s only shot on goal; Maryland, which led 1-0 at the half, had five shots on goal.
The Wildcats play their home opener on Sunday at 5 p.m. against Boston University.
UNH to play Harvard in football in 2024, 2026
UNH will play Harvard in a home-and-home series in 2024 and 2026, it was announced on Thursday.
The Wildcats and Crimson will battle on Oct. 5, 2024, at Harvard Stadium, then on Sept. 19, 2026, at Wildcat Stadium.
The teams have played seven times in their history, the last meeting on Nov. 18, 1939, when Harvard won, 46-0. The Ivy Leaguers, in fact, have won all seven meetings.
The UNH-Harvard games come in years that UNH is not scheduled to play its in-state Ivy rival, Dartmouth.
The Wildcats open the 2022 season with a CAA contest next Thursday at 7 p.m. against Monmouth, a first-year member of the league.
High school soccer opens Friday
The NHIAA boys and girls soccer season begins in earnest Friday at sites around New Hampshire.
Among the games of interest, the Hanover boys, Division I finalists last fall, visit Concord at 4 p.m. Also, Bedford hosts Manchester Central in a doubleheader, with the girls game set for 5 p.m. and the boys game to follow.
Changes in Queen City Jamboree
Organizers announced changes for the Queen City Jamboree set for Friday at Gill Stadium in Manchester.
Milford and Souhegan will not participate, as originally scheduled. Thus, the schedule is as follows:
• Salem vs. Goffstown, 5 p.m.
• BG vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.
• Bedford vs. Memorial, 7 p.m.
• Pembroke vs. Central, 8 p.m.
High school golf scores listed
Wednesday
at Keene
Concord 200, Keene 207, Merrimack 236
Top golfers: Gavin Richardson (C), 33; Sam Timmer (K), 40; Sam Howe (K), 41; Brett McDonough (C), 41; Jack Cahill (K), 42; Jordan Dustin (C), 42; Carl Sirriano (C), 42; Taylor Miller (K), 42; Ben Greenwald (K), 42; Griffin Norwalt (C), 42; Leo Ballaro (K), 43; David Bourgeois (C), 43; Jack Shoemaker (C), 43; Nolan Cahill (K), 44; Read Morrill (C), 44; Jackson Woods (M), 45; Mattew Licata (M), 45.
at Manchester CC, Bedford
Bedford 200, Pinkerton 219, Nashua South, 226; Manchester Memorial 260.
Pinkerton top 5: Julianna Megan, 38 (medalist); Campbell St. Pierre, 44; Ricky Wong, 45; Tyler Morin and Nathan Jasper, 46.