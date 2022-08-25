Bilal Kamal

Bilal Kamal scored UNH's lone goal on Thursday at Maryland.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

No. 20 Maryland built a two-goal lead and held off ninth-ranked UNH 2-1 in a men’s soccer opener on Thursday night in College Park, Maryland.

Bilal Kamal scored with 7:13 remaining in the game for the Wildcats’ lone goal. It was UNH’s only shot on goal; Maryland, which led 1-0 at the half, had five shots on goal.