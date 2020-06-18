The Londonderry Raceway is coming back to life.
The raceway, silent as a race track for 10 years, will reopen on Saturday at noon. The track, at 29 Grenier Field Road, will feature nine classes of go-karts, both gas- and methanol-powered. Also, the Northeast Racing Museum in Loudon provided two of the original midgets that used to run at the speedway (also known as the Manchester Motordrome) from the 1930s through the 1950s. The Henry Sweeney Post American Legion color guard and rifle team will also be there.
Fans are invited. Abiding by state guidelines limiting attendance to 50 percent of capacity, the facility can accommodate 2,500 fans, according to track operators.