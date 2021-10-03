Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and Kansas City improved to 2-2 with a 42-30 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.
Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards with one interception. Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards and three scores and Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 102 yards and caught a TD pass.
Jalen Hurts was 32-of-48 passing for 387 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (1-3), who lost their third straight game.
Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT): Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets (1-3) needed overtime to pull off their first victory of the season.
The Jets nearly won the game on their opening possession of OT by getting to the Tennessee 1-yard line before Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal. The Titans (2-2) could have tied the game with 19 seconds remaining in OT but Randy Bullock missed a 49-yard field goal.
Cowboys 36, Panthers 28: Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns as the Cowboys won their third game in a row.
Ezekiel Elliott gained 143 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown for the Cowboys (3-1).
The outcome halted the best start to a season since 2015 for Carolina (3-1), which had extra time to prepare following its last game Sept. 23.
Prescott finished 14-of-22 for 188 yards.
Washington 34, Falcons 30: Taylor Heinicke’s 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining lifted Washington(2-2).
Matt Ryan’s final play 37-yard Hail Mary attempt for Atlanta (1-3) was knocked down in the end zone.
Bills 40, Texans 0: Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for two touchdown passes and the Bills’ defense overwhelmed Houston.
Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for 248 yards with an interception as Buffalo (3-1) won its third straight game and stayed atop the AFC East. The Bills have outscored Miami, Washington and Houston (1-3) by a combined 118-21.
The Buffalo defense was far too much for rookie quarterback Davis Mills, making his second NFL start. Mills hit on 11 of 21 passes for just 87 yards, tossing four interceptions and finishing with a QB rating of 23.4.
Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT): Daniel Jones passed for 402 yards and two touchdowns and Saquon Barkley scored on a 6-yard touchdown run on the first possession of overtime as the Giants (1-3) won their first game of the season.
Jones completed 28 of 40 passes and led the Giants back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. New York won on the final play of the game after losing its past two games on last-second field goals by the Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons.
The Saints are 2-2.
Browns 14, Vikings 7: Cleveland turned in another stellar defensive effort as quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled — hitting just 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards.
But the Browns (3-1) climbed into a tie for first in the AFC North with their third straight win behind a rugged running game. Nick Chubb rushed for 100 yards on 21 carries, and Kareem Hunt added 69 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
The Vikings (1-3) were held to 255 total yards and never crossed the Cleveland 20-yard line after their first possession.
Bears 24, Lions 14: David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead Chicago. Justin Fields went 11-of-17 passing for 209 yards for Chicago (2-2).
Jared Goff went 24-of-38 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns for Detroit (0-4).
Colts 27, Dolphins 17: Carson Wentz passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns, breaking his personal seven-game losing streak and leading the Colts.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox caught both of Wentz’s touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor added 103 rushing yards and one touchdown for the Colts (1-3).
Miami (1-3) lost its third straight game.
Packers 21, Steelers 7: Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb connected on two touchdown passes as the Packers improved to 3-1.
Rodgers was 20 of 36 for 248 yards as the Packers won their third straight game and maintained their one-game lead in the NFC North. Rodgers’ second scoring strike was the 420th of his career, tying Dan Marino for sixth in NFL history.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh (1-3) dropped its third straight game and sank further into the AFC North cellar.
Seahawks 28, 49ers 21: Russell Wilson overcame a sluggish start to throw for two touchdowns and run for another to lead the Seahawks (2-2).
Wilson completed 16-of-23 passes for 149 yards.
Rookie Trey Lance, who took over for injured Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) at halftime, threw his first two NFL touchdown passes for the 49ers (2-2), both to Deebo Samuel.
Ravens 23, Broncos 7: Lamar Jackson went 22-for-37 passing for 316 yards and a touchdown, Marquise Brown had four catches for 91 yards and a score, and the visiting Ravens (3-1) handed the Broncos (3-1) their first loss.
Cardinals 37, Rams 20: Led by Kyler Murray and an explosive offense, the Cardinals rolled over the Rams to remain unbeaten.
The Cardinals improved to 4-0 with the win, while the Rams dropped to 3-1 on the year.
Murray finished 24 of 32 for 268 passing yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 39 rushing yards. Murray’s top targets were DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green.