ZHANGJIAKOU, China -- Quentin Fillon Maillet of France bounced back from two misses on the shooting range to win the men's biathlon individual 20-kilometer gold medal at the Beijing Olympics after another action-filled race.
The World Cup leader added the solo gold to the mixed relay silver he won on Saturday, with Anton Smolski of Belarus taking the silver after a fine display of shooting and Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe bagging the bronze.
Center Conway's Sean Doherty took 42nd out of the 92 entrants.
Saturday's bitter cold and blustery winds had disappeared as the race began in the last of the day's blazing sunshine, with temperatures hovering just below freezing as the guide flags fluttered gently in near-perfect shooting conditions.
Boe was out second of the 92 racers, who started at 30-second intervals with 20km of tough skiing divided into five laps and four visits to the range ahead of them.
With most of the climbs on the early part of the course, there was plenty of time for athletes to reflect on their recent misses, as Boe did with his first shot of the competition.
Maillet laid down an early marker with five perfect hits but then missed twice, once prone and once standing, before turning on the afterburners to make up for the penalty minutes.
Representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Maxim Tsvetkov made the early running but he took his time and missed his last shot of the day, an error that saw him eventually end up fourth and just outside the podium places.