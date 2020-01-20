LeClerc State Farm Insurance moved into third place, one point ahead of Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators, as they pummeled Atlas 10-1 in Manchester men's hockey last Friday night at JFK Coliseum.
Roy Hull led the scoring barrage with four goals. Bruce Courtney, Glen Boisvert, team captain Marc Morin, Jason Nadeau and Greg Wood who had two, rounded out the scoring for LeClerc. Kelly Morgan registered five assists and Roger Lavoie three.
Mark Sloan earned the win, turning aside 19 shoots in the process. Tony Halle's goal midway through the third period spoiled Sloan's shutout bid.
In the second game, team captain Craig Beck scored his second goal of the night with the goalie pulled to enable first-place Luigi's Pizza to salvage a 4-4 tie with second-place Phaneuf Funeral Homes. Bill Stratton and Eric Grant, the league's leading scorer, also scored for Luigi's. Phaneuf got three goals from Guy Montminy and a singleton from Steve Veilleux. Jim Matthew chipped in with two assists.
Mark Crowley made 27 saves for Phaneuf; Dan Smith 20 for Luigi's.