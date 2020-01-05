Visiting Angels recorded their first point of the Manchester Men's Hockey League season by virtue of a 4-4 tie with Phaneuf Funeral Homes on Friday night at JFK Coliseum. The Angels (0-8-1) scored the first three goals of the game and then hung on to gain the tie.
VA got goals from Jim Figueira, John Fraitzl, Paul Kelley and Marshall Young. Dave Beliveau had two assists. Rocky Desrosiers made 26 saves. Scoring for Phaneuf (5-3-1) were Roy Chamberlain, Steve Veilleux and Steve Smith, who two goals. Steve DesRuuisseaux had two assists. Jon Komarek had 30 saves for Phaneuf.
Also, Luigi's lost for the first time this season as LeClerc State Farm Insurance knocked them off 6-3. Scoring for LeClerc were Roger Lavoie, Lance Laverriere, team captain Marc Morin, Roger Lajeunesse, Rich Verrier and Greg Wood. Dave Abbott and Bruce Belanger each had two helpers. Luigi's dropped to 7-1-1 and got goals from Mike Mailloux, Eric Boisvert and The' Nguyen.
The league's leading scorer, Eric Grant, had two assists. Mark Sloan earned the win turning aside 28 shots in the process. Dan Smith made 24 saves for Luigi's.