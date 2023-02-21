Manchester men's hockey: Balanced scoring lifts Atlas Feb 21, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Atlas had six scorers in a 6-3 victory over LeClerc in Manchester men’s hockey play last Friday.Scoring for the winners were Mike Berube, Troy Zsofka, Kevin Purdy, Bruce Belanger, Jason Goldthwait and Bruce Courtney. LeClerc scorers were Dave Chaput, Ken Proulx and Phil Sirois.Mark Sloan had 31 saves for the victors. Dan Smith had 25 saves for LeClerc.Luigi’s 5, Phanuef 5Dave Beliveau led the scoring for Luigis with two goals. Adding singletons were Sheldon Hall, Marshall Young and Billy Stratton.Phanuef was paced by Tony Cabana, who had the hat trick. Buddy Phaneuf and Danny Leblanc pitched in with one goal apiece.Jon Komarek had a 22-save performance for Luigi’s. Dave Antsey had 23 saves for Phaneuf.Games of Feb. 10:Phanuef 6, LeClerc 1Phanuef was led in scoring by Jim Figuera with two goals. Other players to score were Roy Hull, Jason Judd, Tony Cabana and Ed Kopaczyski.Scoring the lone goal for LeClerc was Jim Michael.Dave Antsey had 29 saves for Phaneuf and Chris Gaska had 20.Atlas 7, Visiting Angels 3Tom Defina pitched in two goals for Atlas. Dave Villenueve, Ryan Whitaker, Bob Camire, Bruce Courtney and James Williams also scored.Scoring for the Visiting Angels were Erik Whiltkop, Drew Medeiros and Mike Van Uden.Winning goalie Mark Sloan had 32 saves in the victory. Rocky Desrosiers had 33 in a losing cause. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage