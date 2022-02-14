Visiting Angels blasted Luigi’s Pizza 10-4 in Manchester men’s hockey league action Friday at JFK Coliseum.
Greg Wood, Marshall Young and Artie Soucey each tallied twice for Visiting Angels. They also got goals from Jeb Sayer, Matt Currier and Gene Webber. Lance Laverriere contributed to the VA offense with four assists.
Tom Defina had two goals for Luigi’s, and Eric Grant and team captain Craig Beck added one each.
Rocky Desrosiers earned the win for VA, making 20 saves. Dave Anstey faced 42 shots in the Luigi’s net.
The nightcap saw first-place Phaneuf Funeral Homes knock off Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators, 5-2. Scoring for Phaneuf were Jim Doherty, Danny Leblanc, Drew Maderios, team captain Jim Figueira and Chris Knoetig. Troy Zsofka had two assists. Ryan Whittaker and Carl Vaillancourt had goals for Atlas.
Dan Smith had 21 saves for Phaneuf while Mark Sloan had 23 for Atlas.
Feb 4. games
Phaneuf Funeral Homes 7, Visiting Angels 6
Drew Madeiros led the way for Phaneuf with two goals and two assists. Also scoring for the Phaneuf sextet were team captain Jim Figueira, Daren Blais, Danny Leblanc and The’ Nguyen. Troy Zsofka and Mark Sloan each had two assists. VA got two goals from the league’s leading scorer, Gene Webber, and singletons from Greg Wood, Marshall Young, Craig Moquin and Brian Casey. Larry Dunn had two assists. Dan Smith earned the win for Phaneuf, making 28 saves in the process. Rocky Desrosiers had 25 for VA.
LeClerc State Farm Insurance 6, Luigi’s Pizza 2
Kelly Morgan, the league’s all-time leading scorer, contributed a goal and three assists. Guy Chouinard, Matt Komarek (assisted by his brother, goalie Jon Komarek), Jimmy Allen, Ken Proulx and Butch Greenwood also scored for thr winners. Scoring for Luigi’s were Dan LaBerge and Mark Sloan. Jon Komarek made 22 saves en route to the win. Dave Anstey made 37 for Luigi’s.
Jan. 28 games
Visiting Angels 5, Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators 3
Gene Webber tallied twice for the winners, including an empty-net goal that sealed the win. Also scoring for VA were Greg Wood, Scott Legasse and Sheldon Hall. Jeb Sayer and Roy Hull each had two assists. Scoring for Atlas were Mike Berube, Larry Dunn and Craig McLaughlin. Rocky Desrosiers had 24 saves for VA. Ed Van de Walle 20 for Atlas.
LeClerc 8, Phaneuf 5
Ken Proulx led the LeClerc offense with two goals. Also scoring for LeClerc were Mike Mailloux, Butch Greenwood, John Cail, Dave Chaput, Eric Boisvert and Dave Beliveau. Cail had three assists. Greenwood, Mike Komarek and Kelly Morgan each had two helpers. Phaneuf got goals from Artie Soucey, who had two, The’ Nguyen, Ryan Murphy and Danny Leblanc. Jim Doherty and Dan Charest each had two assists. Jon Komarek earned the win, making 22 saves. Dan Smith had 31 for Phaneuf.
Jan. 21 games
LeClerc 6, Visiting Angels 3
LeClerc rode the two-goal efforts of John Cail, who also had two assists, and Mike Mailloux. Dave Chaput and Dave Beliveau, who contributed two assists, also scored for LeClerc. Matt Komarek had two assists. Jon Komarek earned the win for LeClerc, turning aside 24 shots in the process. Visiting Angels got goals from Roy Hull, Marshall Young and Jeb Sayer. Gene Webber, the league’s leading scorer, chipped in with two assists. Rocky Desrosiers had 16 saves for VA.
Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators 2, Luigi’s 1
Scoring for Atlas were Ryan Whittaker and Jim Michael. Terry Zervos and Erik Witkop had assists. Luigi’s lone tally came from Mike Gamache, assisted by Derek Romano and Roger Lavoie. Mark Sloan, Atlas, and Dave Anstey, Luigi’s, each had 25 saves.