Derek Romano had a hat trick, leading LeClerc past Phaneuf Funeral Homes 7-5 in Manchester men’s hockey league action last Friday night at JFK Coliseum.
Craig Beck added two goals for the winners, who also received goals from Larry Dunn and Jeb Sayer. Goalie Shane Burgess earned the win with 27 saves.
Scoring for Phaneuf were Tony Cabana (two goals), Chris Currier (two), and Mark Crowley. Dave Antsy had 25 saves.
In the other game, Visiting Angels beat Atlas, 6-4.
Visiting Angels were led by Drew Madieros (three goals), Dan LaBerge, Matt Komarek and Scott Legasse. Pete Genest had 25 saves for the victory. Atlas scorers were James Williams, John Cail, Gene Webber and Sean Leighton. Mark Sloane had 32 saves.
Games of Nov. 4
Luigi’s 4, Atlas 1
Luigi’s scoring was done by Artie Soucy, Eric Boisvert, Steve Raisty and Billy Stratton. Jeb Sayer added two assists for the victors. Kevin Lewis provided Atlas’ lone goal on an assist by Mike Grant. Jon Komarek had 28 saves in a winning effort. Mark Sloan had 28 also for Atlas.
LeClerc 3,
Visiting Angels 2
Jim Doherty led the way for LeClerc with a pair of goals, and Roy Hull chipped in with a singleton. Drew Medieros and Scott Legasse scored a goal each for the Angels. Dan Smith had 25 saves in the victory and Rocky Desrosiers had 35 in the loss.
Games of Oct. 28
Luigi’s 7, LeClerc 4
Luigi’s goals were scored by Dave Beliveau (two), Al Chau (two), Eric Boisvert, Jeb Sayer and Craig Moquin. Scoring for LeClerc were Derek Romano, Sean Hebert, Jim Doherty and Kelly Morgan. Saves for Luigi’s: Jon Komarek, 33, LeClerc’s, Peter Genest, 20.
Visiting Angels 9,
Phaneuf 3
Scoring for VA were Drew Madeiros (five), Guy Chouinard (two), Chris Crotty, Mike Van Uden and Matt Currier. Goals for Phaneuf were scored by Steve Chabot (two) and Jim Figueira. Saves, for VA: Rocky Desrosiers, 21; for Phanuef, Shane Burgess, 34.
Games of Oct. 21
Atlas 4, Phaneuf 1
John Cail led the way for Atlas with two goals. Ryan Whitaker and Mike Berube closed out the scoring. Phaneuf’s goal was scored by Mark Crowley. Mark Sloan ended the night with 25 saves, and Dave Antsey had 21 saves.
Visiting Angels 11,
Luigi’s 5
VA scorers were led by Drew Mdeieros (four) and Scott Legasse (three). Single goals were scored by Mike Van Uden, Chris Crotty,Roger Lajueness and Jim Michael. Scorers for Luigi’s were Lance Lariviere (two), Butch Greenwood, Sheldon Hall and Eric Boisvert. Rocky Desrosiers ended with 24 saves and Larry Dunn stopped 29.