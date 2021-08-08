Manchester North Hooksett LL held to one hit in opening-round loss Staff Report Aug 8, 2021 Aug 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Members of the North Manchester Hooksett Little League All-Star team celebrate after their 8-0 over Bedford to earn the state championship last weekend. Allegra Boverman/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The North Manchester Hooksett Little League all-stars ran into a hot pitcher on Sunday night in its New England Regional opener.Noah Fullerton limited the locals to one hit over 5 1/3 innings, leading Saco/Dayton Maine to a 5-0 victory over the locals at Breen Field in Bristol, Conn.Fullerton struck out 12 and walked none in his 67-pitch performance. New Hampshire's lone hit was a single in the fourth inning by Tristan Lucier.Brennan Tabor finished off the shutout, getting the final out with two runners on base via walks.Tabor supplied the key hit of the game, a two-run double off Lucier in the fifth inning to break a 0-0 tie. Maine added three more runs in the sixth inning.Lucier pitched well for New Hampshire, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing two hits. He walked four and fanned 11.Manchester North Hooksett plays again in the double-elimination tourney on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against a team to be determined.In the earlier game on Sunday, Essex, Vt., blanked North Providence, R.I., 1-0. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you A Twitter List by UnionLeader Request News Coverage Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT