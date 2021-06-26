Noelle Lambert, who grew up in Londonderry and now lives in Manchester, will represent the United States in the 100-meter race in track and field at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
The Londonderry High School and UMass Lowell alum will compete in the T63 (above-the-knee amputee) division at the games, which will be held Aug. 24-Sept. 5. The 24-year-old qualified by taking first place in the 100-meter run with her time of 16.33 seconds at the U.S. Paralympic team trials in Minneapolis on June 18.
Lambert, who played lacrosse at Londonderry and UMass Lowell, lost her left leg in a moped accident on Martha’s Vineyard in 2016. She began training for the Paralympics in track and field after graduating from college in 2019.
“Representing the USA at the Paralympic games in Tokyo is truly a dream come true,” Lambert said in a statement. “When I lost my leg almost five years ago, I never would have imagined that I would be walking, never mind competing in the 100-meter Paralympic event. It took a tremendous amount of teamwork to help me get to where I am today with tremendous support from family, friends, my health providers and the amputee community. I will work hard to make them proud in Tokyo as a member of Team USA.”