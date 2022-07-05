It was like a pitcher who’s entering the late innings of a no-hitter. Manchester’s Tyler Coplan was rolling strike after strike at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas until he felt like he was in a world by himself.
Deep into his final game in singles at the U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championships in May, Coplan was still on pace to roll a 300 — bowling’s version of a perfect game. He completed the game with 12 consecutive strikes to record the 13th 300 of his bowling career, which began when he was 5.
“People don’t want to talk to you about it,” Coplan said. “People start giving you a lot more space, especially after you get seven or eight in a row and you’re getting close to the 10th frame. Then a whole crowd of people starts gathering around you, so there’s a lot going on.”
Coplan, a 2006 Manchester Memorial graduate, has lived in Manchester his entire life. He said he began thinking about 300 around the eighth frame.
“I knew I had a pretty good shot at it,” he said. “In bowling, you can tell when your ball reaction is just right and I knew I had a pretty good chance after throwing the first seven. I just had to throw the ball well, but you get really nervous out there. Everybody starts watching you.”
The USBC Open Championships is a 129-day tournament and attracts pro and amateur bowlers from around the world. It features three categories — singles, doubles and team — and bowlers roll three games in each event. Coplan’s 300 came on his final game in singles.
He started singles with games of 209 and 205. Coplan added sets of 669 in the team competition and 590 in doubles for a 1,973 all-events total.
Coplan, a 34-year-old software engineer, said the magnitude of the event made his latest perfect game the highlight of his bowling career.
“You pretty much know right when it leaves your hand,” Coplan said. “I threw it (his final ball) as good as I could, given the conditions. I was battling the nerves pretty hard.
“I can tell you it’s a lot harder to throw a strike in the middle of a game than it is when you’re going for 300. We went down to the old (Las Vegas) strip that day. We had a good time.”