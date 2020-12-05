Lauren Martin's goal with 12:45 to play lifted the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team to a 4-3 win over Boston University on Saturday at Whittemore Center in Durham.
It's the Wildcats' first win (1-3-0) this season. The Terriers are 1-1.
Clare O'Leary and Jesse Compher scored to give the visiting Terriers a 2-0 lead after one period, but the Wildcats stormed back with three of their own to take a 3-2 edge after two periods. Tamara Theirus scored both, at 1:53 from Nicolke Kelly and Emily Rickwood, and at 8:32 from Kelly and Brianna Legros. Jada Christian vaulted UNH in front at 17:10, from Brooks and Ciara Wall.
BU evened the game on the power play 6:43 into the third period on Julia Nearis' goal, but Martin scored 33 seconds later, from Theirus and Rickwood.
Ava Boutiller stopped 28 shots for the Wildcats and Kate Stuart stopped 26 for BU.