Governor Charlie Baker speaks about taxes at the State House on April 19, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday.

Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down.