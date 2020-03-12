Fourth-place Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators earned the right to advance to the Amoskeag Cup semifinals and a date with first-place Luigi’s Pizza on Friday at 6:40 at JFK by defeating fifth-place Visiting Angels 4-2.
LeClerc State Farm Insurance faces Phaneuf Funeral Homes at 8:10 in the other semifinal game. The winners advance to the Amoskeag Cup Championship gate at JFK the following Friday at 6:40 p.m.
John Cail led the way for Atlas as he registered two goals. Tony Halle and Rick Crocker also scored for the winners. Jeb Sayer contributed three assists. Eric Lajeunesse, Hallee, Jim Bartels and Dan LaBerge each had an assist. Dave Anstey earned the win, recording 32 saves in doing so. Scoring for Visiting Angels were Jim Figueira from John Fraitzl and Scott Greenwood; and Bob Camire from Artie Soucey. Rocky Desrosiers also had 32 saves in the Angels net.
Regular season
Visiting Angels and Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators battled to a 5-5 tie. Jeb Sayer and Roy Hull each tallied twice for Atlas. Butch Greenwood, whose goal with two minutes left earned the tie, also contributed an assist. The Angels got two goals each from Bob Bechard and Roy Hull and one from Jim Figueira. Bechard and Doug Martin each had two assists. Rocky Desrosiers had 23 saves in the VA net. Larry Dunn made 34 for Atlas.
Also, LeClerc State Farm Insurance secured second place with a convincing 7-3 victory over Phaneuf Funeral Homes.
Birthday boy Rich Verrier led the way for the winners with two goals and two assists. Greg Wood also had two goals with their others coming from Kelly Morgan, Ken Proulx and Glen Boisvert.
Roger Lajeunesse chipped in with two helpers. The Phaneuf sextet got goals from Jim Matthew, Steve Smith and Derek Romano.