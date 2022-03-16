Fourth-place Luigi’s Pizza nipped fifth-place Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators 4-3 in the play-in game of the Manchester men’s hockey league, advancing to the Amoskeag Cup semifinals on Friday night.
Luigi’s will face regular-season champ Phaneuf Funeral Homes at 8:10 p.m. at JFK Coliseum. LeClerc and Visiting Angels square off in the other semifinal game at 6:40.
Glen Boisvert (two goals and an assist) and Mike Diamantopoulos (one goal and two assists) paced the offense for Luigi’s. Tony Cabana chipped in with three assists. Shane Burgess earned the win for Luigi’s, making 35 saves.
Atlas got two goals from Mike Berube and a singleton from Steve Smith, who also had two assists. Mark Sloan took the loss Atlas, making 19 saves.
March 11 games
LeClerc State Farm Insurance 8, Luigi’s Pizza 0
LeClerc: Jon Komarek, 19 saves; Jimmy Allen, Chris Knoetig, 2 goals each; Ryan Whittaker, Kelly Morgan, Larry Dunn and Dave Beliveau, 1 goal each; Ken Proulx, 3 assists. Luigi’s: Dave Anstey, 32 saves.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes 5, Visiting Angels 3
Phaneuf: Dave Robidoux, 2 goals; Jim Figueira, Kevin Lewis, 1 goal each; Chris Crotty, empty-net goal sealed the win.; Dan Smith, 33 saves. Visiting Angels: Gene Webber, 2 goals; Roy Hull, 1 goal, 2 assists; David Weare, 25 saves.
March 4 games
Phaneuf 5, LeClerc 5
LeClerc: Ken Proulx goal with 44.3 seconds left, his second of the game; Dave Chaput, Eric Boisvert, Bob Petrin; Shane Burgess, 34 saves.
Phaneuf: Jim Doherty, 3 goals, 2 assists; Buddy Phaneuf, Mike Diamontopoulos, 1 goal each; Tony Cabana, 2 assists; Dan Smith, 29 saves.
Visiting Angels 2, Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators 2
Angels: Scott Legasse, 2 goals; Jeb Sayer and Lance Laverriere, 1 assist each; Rocky Desrosiers, 29 saves. Atlas: Terry Zervos, 2 goals; Eric Lajeunesse, 2 assists; Mark Sloan, 31 saves.