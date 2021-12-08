Visiting Angels moved into a tie for first place with idle Phaneuf Funeral Homes as they defeated LeClerc State Farm insurance 6-4 in Manchester men’s hockey league play this past Friday night.
The Angels’ offense got goals from Sheldon Hall, Dave Robidoux, Jeb Sayer, Roy Hull, Greg Wood (also two assists) and Tony Cullen, who sealed the win with an empty-net goal.
Marshall Young had two assists. Rocky Desrosiers had a fine game in the VA net, turning aside 37 shots en route to the win.
Scoring for LeClerc were Butch Greenwood, Jimmy Allen, Bob Petrin and the league’s all-time leading scorer, Kelly Morgan.
Dave Chaput had two assists. Jon Komarek made 29 saves for LeClerc.
In the second game, Derek Romano’s second goal of the game, with the goalie pulled in favor of a sixth skater, enabled the Luigi’s Pizza (2-3-2) pucksters to salvage a 4-4 tie with Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators.
Luigi’s also got goals from Glen Boisvert and The’ Nguyen. Gus Madden had two assists.
Scoring for Atlas were Mike Berube, Jim Doherty, Bob Camire and Steve Smith. Shane Burgess had 22 saves for Luigi’s. Mark Sloan 27 for Atlas.
Games of Nov. 19
Phaneuf Funeral Homes erupted with four second-period and six third-period goals to turn a tight game into a rout as they went in to defeat Luigi’s Pizza 12-4.
Steve Chabot had three goals for Phaneuf. Jim Doherty and team sponsor Buddy Phaneuf each tallied twice. Rounding out the scoring for Phaneuf were Dan Charest, Tom Gorrie, The’ Nguyen, Scott Legasse and Daren Blais. Mark Crowley earned the win for Phaneuf, registering 22 saves in the process. Luigi’s got two goals from Mike Gamache and singletons from Tony Cabana and Jon Miles. Derek Romano and Mark Stearns each had two assists. Dave Anstey stopped 40 shots in the Luigi’s goal.
LeClerc State Farm Insurance defeated Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators 5-4. Scoring for LeClerc were Jeb Sayer, Tony Hallee, Butch Greenwood, Jimmy Allen and Larry Dunn. Atlas got two goals from Nick Therrien. Jim Michael and Scott Greenwood also scored for Atlas.
Rocky Desrosiers earned the win for VA, turning aside 28 shots in the process. Mark Sloan had 20 saves for Atlas.
Games of Nov. 12
Phaneuf Funeral Homes edged Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators 4-3. Jim Doherty led the way for Phaneuf, scoring two goals. Tom Gorrie got the game-winning goal and assisted on two others. Dave Robidoux rounded out the scoring for the winners.
Scoring for Atlas were Bob Camire, Chris Crotty and Jim Michael. Mark Crowley earned the win for Phaneuf, registering 23 saves. Mark Sloan had 19 for Atlas.
And Visiting Angels got by Luigi’s Pizza 6-5. Roy Hull led the way for the winners with two goals and an assist. Also scoring for VA were Gene Webber, Don Bergeron, Sheldon Hall and Greg Wood, who had the game-winning goal. Luigi’s got two goals each from Tony Cabana and team captain Craig Beck. Dan LaBerge had Luigi’s other goal. Rocky Desrosiers had 26 saves for VA. Dave Anstey had 25 for Luigi’s.